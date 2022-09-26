PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that happened on Monday, Sept. 26 at a U.S. Bank located inside a Safeway.

The robbery happened at about 10:25 a.m. at the Safeway, located in the 1000 block of North Market Plaza in Pueblo West.

If you see him or know anything about this crime, please call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. You can also send a tip online at pueblocrimestoppers.com.





PCSO said the suspect was described as Hispanic, and wearing a dark-colored hoodie underneath a yellow construction vest.