Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office discovers second illegal marijuana grow found in Avondale home

PUEBLO, Colo. — For the second time in less than three weeks, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Narcotics Detectives found an illegal marijuana grow in an Avondale home that had been the site of a previous illegal grow operation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one person was arrested and 37 mature marijuana plants worth an estimated street value of $40,000 was seized.

Detectives responded to a home at 202 Jane Street Wednesday afternoon after receiving tips of a

possible illegal marijuana grow in the home. Detectives learned the homeowner is the same

individual who owns the residence at 315 Jane Street, where a similar illegal marijuana grow

operation was found on May 1. Detectives believe both grow operations are related.

On Wednesday, deputies went to the home at 202 Jane Street and spoke with the resident,

identified as Ricardo Leal-Ruiz, 54. Leal-Ruiz allowed detectives inside the home where they

found two empty grow rooms and saw extensive alterations to the home’s electrical system.

Detectives also saw a U-Haul truck parked in the back home with what was believed to be

marijuana plants inside.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Ricardo Leal-Ruiz

According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives exited the home and sought and executed a search warrant for the home and the vehicles on the property. Detectives found 37 marijuana plants inside the U-Haul. State law allows only 12 marijuana plants per household. The home was condemned due to extensive alterations made to the heating and electrical systems.

Leal-Ruiz, who is from Miami, Florida, was arrested for cultivation of marijuana more than 30

plants. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

In August 2016, Sheriff’s detectives also found illegal marijuana grows in the 202 Jane Street

and 315 Jane Street homes. The grows were determined to be related. Both homes were later

sold.