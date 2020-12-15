Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and CPW arrest an attempted homicide suspect

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — In a joint effort, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers arrested an attempted homicide suspect out of Cheyenne County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Twitter, the suspect, 26-year-old Arien Disher was put into cuffs in a remote area off Highway 96 west of Pueblo. Deputies said when he saw law enforcement, he attempted to leave but was stopped and quickly taken into custody.

Deputies, including K-9, responded to assist CPW in locating the suspect, who had been seen on parks property earlier in the day.

Disher’s charges also include attempted assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing, motor vehicle theft, trespassing, theft, and criminal mischief. According to court documents, the crime happened on Dec. 12.

The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office told FOX21 News to call back tomorrow morning for more details about the crime.