Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives arrest suspect in two county burglaries

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 22-year-old suspect today, Wednesday, Jan. 26, in connection with two recent burglaries at the JR’s Country Store in east Pueblo County.



Donovan Duran was arrested after detectives located him in a car parked in the 300 block of W.

Northern Avenue. Detectives identified him as the suspect in the Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, and the Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, burglaries of the JR’s Country Store.



In both burglaries, the suspect broke a window to gain access to the building and took an undetermined number of cigarettes. A dark-colored vehicle was seen on video arriving and leaving the store around the time the burglaries were reported.

Detectives identified Duran as a passenger in a vehicle that had arrived and parked at the Alta Store. He was arrested without incident, and the vehicle was reported stolen out of Aurora. Two women in the vehicle were also arrested on outstanding warrants.



Duran was arrested for two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of criminal mischief

and two counts of theft. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.