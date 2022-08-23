PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents.

In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed.

PCSO said they do not make such calls requesting money and do not process payments over the phone.

PCSO reminded residents never to give personal information over the phone. If you are unsure whether a call you receive is legitimate, call the sheriff’s office at (719) 583-6125 to verify.