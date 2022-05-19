PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the public about several men who impersonated Sheriff’s Office deputies.

PCSO Tweeted about the incident which occurred early Tuesday on the south side of Pueblo, involving one individual wearing a shirt with a Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy patch.





The man pictured above, as well as two others, were wearing bandanas over their faces. A fourth person was in a vehicle they all arrived in, described as a white SUV, possibly a Buick Encore.

The Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know that none of these individuals work for the Sheriff’s Office. PCSO said their deputies don’t wear bandanas over their faces, would clearly identify themselves, and would have a badge and identification to show they are deputies.

If you question whether someone is legitimate law enforcement, PCSO said to call 911 as dispatchers know if a deputy is at the location.

If anyone knows anything about this incident or knows who these individuals are, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or go online at http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.