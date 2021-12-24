Pueblo County residents help authorities capture shooting suspect

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is crediting the arrest of a suspect wanted for shooting at another man to alert residents.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a man in the 600 block of W. Calle Allegre called authorities and said that a man in a black SUV fired several shots at him after he confronted him for taking items from his property.

600 block of W. Calle Allegre

The victim said he saw the SUV on his property and a man, later identified as Devon Bobian, taking car rims from his yard.

The victim told deputies he went to confront Bobian, who got back into the vehicle and drove through a field. The victim ran after the vehicle when he heard several gun shots fired from the SUV.

The victim retreated, but not before getting a picture of the vehicle, a 2012 Chevy Equinox, which was reported stolen out of Adams County. The victim was not injured.

Deputies searched the area for the vehicle and the suspect but were unable to locate them. Approximately two hours later, another Pueblo West resident reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a suspicious vehicle was in the 500 block of S. Chimazo Dr., approximately five miles from the first incident.

500 block of S. Chimazo Dr.

Deputies arrived and realized the vehicle matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the shots fired call. Deputies approached the vehicle and found Bobian asleep in the driver’s seat and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Deputies were able to safely get Bobian out of the vehicle and into custody. As deputies were patting down Bobian, a gun fell out of his pants. Deputies also found several bullet holes in the roof of the vehicle.

Deputies are seeking a warrant to search the vehicle. Bobian, who was already wanted on a felony warrant, was arrested for possession of weapon by a previous offender, menacing, auto theft, first-degree criminal trespass, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal discharge of a firearm and DUI.

He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.