PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the Colorado State Patrol, arrested a 40-year-old Erik Hannula peacefully Thursday night after a brief crime spree in which he allegedly stole items from a hardware store, menaced two men and then barricaded himself in the garage of a Pueblo West home.

Deputies responded to a call at 7 p.m. of a man who took tools from Big R without paying for them. While deputies were en route to the call, they were notified that a man who had witnessed the shoplifting, located the suspect, in a field near Industrial and Enterprise. The witness said he confronted Hannula and Hannula pulled out a knife and threatened him with it. The witness said he then took out a handgun and Hannula took off running northeast through a field.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Hannula ran into the attached garage of a home in the 300 block of E. Longmont Drive and barricaded himself inside. The residents in the home were able to get out safely. Deputies then gave Hannula several verbal commands to come out of the garage, but he refused.

Deputies allegedly looked through a window and saw Hannula hiding under a bench. Deputies, along with a Colorado State Patrol Trooper, entered the garage and quickly apprehended Hannula, and took him into custody without incident. A knife was recovered.

While investigating the incident, deputies learned Hannula also had threatened another man as he

was leaving Big R.

“I commend the deputies for their quick thinking and decisive actions to peacefully take this

armed suspect into custody,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

Hannula was arrested for two counts of felony menacing, theft, and first-degree criminal trespass.

He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.