Pueblo County detectives find large illegal marijuana grow in St. Charles Mesa home

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives seized 845 marijuana plants and 40 pounds of dried marijuana product worth an estimated $885,000, along with more than $20,000 in cash discovered in an illegal marijuana grow operation at a St. Charles Mesa home.

According to Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, one person was arrested in connection with the grow.

Detectives went to the home in the 1100 block of 21st Lane this morning after receiving a tip of a

possible large marijuana grow at the home. Detectives contacted the resident of the home,

identified as Peixin Chen, who agreed to let detectives into the home to see the grow. Detectives

saw what appeared to be hundreds of marijuana plants in various stages of growth. State law

allows only 12 marijuana plants per household. Detectives then exited the home and sought a

search warrant.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said detectives obtained and executed the search warrant with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and found 845 marijuana plants in various stages of growth in the home and in a detached warehouse building on the property. Detectives also found 40 pounds of dried marijuana product and approximately $23,000 in cash.









Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Chen was arrested for cultivation of marijuana (30 plants or more) (CR-18-18-406(3) (a). He has

been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Pueblo Regional Building responded and condemned the warehouse due to major alterations

made to the electrical system.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.