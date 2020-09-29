Pueblo County deputies seek information in death of woman found in field

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators are looking for information about the death of a woman who was found in a field in rural eastern Pueblo County Sunday.

Darlene Reason, 46, was found dead in a field along Highway 50 near Boone. The property owner found her body around 8 a.m., Sunday according to deputies. Investigators estimate her body had been in the field for just a few hours before it was found.

Investigators said an autopsy did not reveal any obvious signs of trauma. Toxicology reports are still pending.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened to Reason, who they said was homeless and living in Pueblo.

Anyone with information about Reason’s whereabouts prior to Sunday is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).