(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the suspect who was killed after an armed carjacking and chase on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

According to the coroner, 23-year-old Jerome Avalos was killed after running away from a wrecked Jeep that was allegedly stolen at gunpoint just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) stated that shots were fired after Avalos produced a handgun when police tried to capture him.

The stolen Jeep had been chased by officers through several south side neighborhoods following an armed carjacking, and it came to a stop when it wrecked into a fence in the 100 block of Broadway Avenue, just west of the intersection of Abriendo Avenue and Main Street.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

Another suspect also ran from the wrecked car, but that person was taken into custody after a short chase and struggle with officers. No officers were injured during the incident, and the investigation has been assumed by the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) led by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, PPD said.