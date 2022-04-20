PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a couple connected to a recent theft.

According to PCSO, the man was wearing a grey coat, a black shirt with marijuana leaves on it, and a black hat with red lettering. The woman had on a grey coat and a pink headband.





The suspects were in a white older model, possibly Honda, vehicle with no front bumper.

If you know who these people are or recognize their vehicle, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.