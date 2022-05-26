PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has identified the suspect in a burglary and shooting that occurred on Thursday, as well as further details on the incident.

Just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, Pueblo Police were sent to a business on East 4th Street on a burglary. Someone from the business chased the suspect, who was driving a GMC Sierra that was reported stolen out of Colorado Springs.

The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Kyle McKenna, began to shoot at the people following him in the area of East 4th Street and Utica Avenue. Pueblo Police began a pursuit of McKenna, and during the pursuit, McKenna drove eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on Highway 96. Police called off the pursuit due to the reckless nature of McKenna’s driving.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office later located the stolen vehicle, unoccupied and crashed into a fence off of Canal Road in La Junta, and multiple agencies responded to search for McKenna.

McKenna then burglarized a home on Elm Street and changed his clothes, though he was later captured at a home on North Main Street after an extensive search.

McKenna has been returned to Pueblo to face the following charges: attempted 1st degree assault, 1st

degree burglary, possession of a weapon by previous offender, criminal mischief, 1st degree motor vehicle theft, felony menacing, felony eluding, illegal discharge of a firearm, violation of restraining order, and theft.

Additional charges are pending from other jurisdictions.