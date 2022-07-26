PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a woman in connection to a bank robbery that occurred on July 21.

On July 22, PPD successfully identified 23-year-old Kaylie Dora as the suspect in a robbery at the US Bank on Bonforte Boulevard in Pueblo. Dora allegedly walked into the US Bank at approximately 10 a.m. on July 21 and handed a clerk a note demanding money.

Dora also had an active arrest warrant for a previous robbery in March of 2022 at a different US Bank location.

On July 22, PPD officers responded to the Vectra Bank on W. Northern Avenue on reports of a suspicious woman who matched Dora’s description. Dora left the area before officers arrived, but was seen leaving the area as a passenger in a stolen car.

Officers located Dora on July 23 sitting in a car near the intersection of W. Northern Avenue and Pine Street, and she was taken into custody on two active warrants for bank robbery.

Dora was previously listed as an FBI Safe Streets Wanted Criminal.