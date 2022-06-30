COLORADO SPRINGS — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is seeking additional victims, as well as information about the suspect, in an open sexual assault on a child investigation.

The suspect, who has been identified as 34-year-old Andrew Rosa, contacted the 16-year-old victim through a social media site, and when they met in person, Rosa assaulted her.

Detectives have reason to believe Rosa has contacted other under-aged girls using different social media profiles, most recently Snapchat.

Rosa’s last known address was in Boulder, Colorado. He was last known to be in Moab, Utah on May 29. He is described as a white male, 6’01”, 215 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to drive a dark blue 2014 Jeep Compass with Colorado plate CRY-328.

If you have information about Rosa or his location, you are asked to contact DCSO Detective Adam Cummings at 303-814-7631.