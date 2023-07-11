(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — A man described as a “violent habitual offender” was arrested after midnight in Manitou Springs on Tuesday, July 11 after he fired a shot at a deputy, whose protective gear saved him from being hurt.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), just after midnight on Tuesday, officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) pulled over a car in the area of Colorado Avenue and Ridge Road, which is east of Manitou Springs in unincorporated El Paso County.

EPSO said the officers identified one of the people in the car as 32-year-old Wesley Braden, who is a habitual offender wanted on numerous felony charges including Domestic Violence, Attempted Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Felony Menacing, and Aggravated Robbery, as well as misdemeanor and traffic-related charges.

EPSO deputies responded to assist MSPD, due to the nature of Braden’s warrants. When officers and deputies tried to take Braden into custody, EPSO said he “violently resisted.” During the struggle, Braden fired at least one shot from a handgun, hitting an EPSO deputy.

EPSO said the gear the deputy was wearing stopped the round, preventing him from being seriously injured or killed. Braden was eventually taken into custody, and no officers or deputies fired any weapons.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO said Braden was booked into the El Paso County Jail for his outstanding warrants. Additionally, as a result of the investigation into the incident during his arrest, he was also booked for new felony and misdemeanor charges, including Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

Braden is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

“Sheriff Joseph J. Roybal would like to thank these Manitou Springs police officers and El Paso County deputies for their heroic actions last night in taking this violent offender off the streets and for all personnel of the Sheriff’s Office for the work they do each day which contributes to the safety and security of the Pikes Peak region,” said EPSO in a press release.