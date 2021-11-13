‘Prolific offender’ apprehended at COS Airport after being found carrying marijuana

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who police say is a local “prolific” offender and who had several active warrants was apprehended at the Colorado Springs Airport Friday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Gary Smith was was stopped by TSA agents when they discovered he was carrying marijuana. When Smith was later investigated by officers, police found that he had active warrants as well as a “large amount” of silver collector’s coins that police believe were stolen.

Smith is the primary suspect in a series of burglaries and arsons across the west side of Colorado Springs and is also wanted on arson and burglary warrants out of San Francisco. According to police, he has spent the majority of his adult life in the penitentiary.

Smith has been booked into the El Paso County Jail.