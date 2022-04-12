EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of K9 Deputy Jinx, who was killed in the line of duty Monday night in Manitou Springs.

K9 Jinx was part of a team of Deputies and Manitou Springs Police Officers who responded to a call of a person menacing with a firearm in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue at about 11 p.m.

Shots were exchanged between law enforcement officers and the suspect. K9 Jinx and the suspect were killed on scene. The Colorado Springs Police Department is handling the investigation.

“The loss of K9 Jinx cannot be put into words as his passing leaves a hole in our EPSO Family,” the Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. “Our thoughts go out to his handler, his family, and the EPSO K9 Unit. Good boy, Jinx. Rest easy.”

A law enforcement transfer procession in K9 Jinx’s honor will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The procession will start at 5520 N Nevada Avenue and will move south on Nevada Avenue. It will then turn west on E Vermijo Avenue and conclude in front of the Office of the Sheriff.