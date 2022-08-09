FLORENCE, Colo. — The Florence Police Department (FPD) arrested a man accused of sexual exploitation of a child.

On August 6, FPD officers arrested Dennis Wollman of Florence, on allegations of sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child, and enticement of a child.

In June “Predator Poachers,” an internet group from Austin, Texas alerted FPD that Wollman was searching online for child pornography. “Predator Poachers” keeps an eye out for those looking to commit sexual luring of children, and provided text evidence to police that Wollman was in contact with a decoy he thought was an 11-year-old girl.

According to police, Wollman tried to lure the 11-year-old and her six-year-old sister to travel to Colorado for sex. A follow-up investigation by FPD led to the discovery of Wollman’s cell phone, which had over 244 pornography images and videos, including elicit child pornography images downloaded from the internet.