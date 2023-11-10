(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Twelve stolen vehicles were recovered in a joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies in the first week of November, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD said the recoveries were thanks to a joint effort by its agency as well as the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Cañon City Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol.

The vehicles recovered include:

Seven cars

Three trailers

One Penske box truck

One skid steer

Four people were arrested in the course of the operation, of which two will face motor vehicle theft charges, PDD said. Three of the four also had warrants out for their arrest.

PPD issued a warning to the public about “puffing,” or idling your car without anyone in it, now that temperatures are dropping, as that has been proven to increase the likelihood of theft.

“We would once again like to remind everyone, that with cold weather approaching, please make plans to warm up with your car so it is not left unattended, lessening the chances of your vehicle becoming stolen,” PPD said.