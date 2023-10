(PUEBLO Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a man on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for the the murder of Christopher Jordan Salazar. Salazar had been shot and killed on Sept. 21, in the 2200 block of East 4th Street.

29-year-old Steven Anthony Vigil was taken into custody and booked into the Pueblo County Jail for Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.