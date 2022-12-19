(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking anyone with private or business surveillance footage in the area of East 14th Street and Troy Avenue in Pueblo to review the footage form Sunday night, Dec. 18, as it may be of assistance in a murder investigation.

PPD responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, fire, and AMR, the male victim was declared dead on the scene. PPD said after initial investigation, the man’s death is believed to be a homicide.

PPD said in a press release that they are seeking assistance from the community, and asked anyone with surveillance footage in the area to check their recordings for any suspicious people or cars between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday.

PPD added that they unfortunately cannot provide a description of any possible suspects or cars, but said “any suspicious activity could be helpful in bringing justice to the family of the deceased.”

PPD also asked anyone with information regarding a person or people who may had been sprayed with mace on Sunday around 8 p.m. to inform PPD.

PPD said anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or PuebloCrimeStoppers.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.