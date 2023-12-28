(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking any witnesses or bystanders who may have been present during a fatal shooting at a cemetery near the State Fairgrounds in early December to come forward.

According to PPD, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 to the area of Mountain View Cemetery, at the intersection of Acero Avenue and West Northern Avenue, on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Christopher Trujillo suffering from life-threatening injuries.

PPD said Trujillo was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit responded and began investigating the shooting death as a homicide. A person of interest has been developed, however, PPD said it is not currently releasing the identity of the person of interest so as not to jeopardize the investigation.

“Additional information is necessary to help bring justice to the family of Christopher Trujillo,” PPD said in a post on social media.

PPD said there were multiple people in and around the cemetery at the time of the shooting, and the department is urging these people, or anyone with information about this homicide, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Crimes Against Persons Unit at (719) 553-2936. To remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or go online to PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.