(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for information about a 28-year-old man found dead in a home near Lake Minnequa.

PPD said officers originally responded around 2:51 p.m. on Monday, April 24 to the 2600 block of Orman Avenue, east of Lake Minnequa. When they arrived, officers found a man dead.

Detectives responded to investigate, and PPD said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, May 11, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the man as 28-year-old Scottie Sanders of Pueblo.

PPD is asking anyone in the community who may know something about Sanders’ death or who can provide any relevant information to contact them at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 553-3254.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can also contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867), or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.