(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has identified the suspect in a shooting incident on Pueblo’s East Side that left one man dead and a woman seriously injured on Dec. 2.

According to PPD, Austin Aragon has been identified as the suspect in the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

PPD said officers originally responded to the 1000 block of East 6th Street just after 2 a.m. on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found one man dead and another adult woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Pueblo County Coroner has since identified the man killed as 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez of Pueblo. The woman has not been identified. At the time, this was the 25th homicide investigation in Pueblo in 2022.

Aragon is wanted on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree.

PPD asked anyone with additional information regarding the shooting to contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6038. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867), or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.