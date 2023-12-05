(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a man was shot near the State Fairgrounds on Monday evening, Dec. 4.

According to PPD, officers responded to a reported shooting just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of West Northern Avenue and Acero Avenue, just south of the State Fair. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

PPD said the victim was taken to a hospital in Pueblo, then transferred to a hospital in Colorado Springs due to the extent of his injuries. The victim was later declared dead at the hospital.

PPD crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigations units are investigating this death as a homicide. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner, who will also determine the cause and manner of death.

This is the 24th homicide in the City of Pueblo in 2023.

PPD said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information on the shooting, you are asked to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 553-3296. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867), or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.