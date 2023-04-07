(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A 19-year-old, a teenager, and an adult man were arrested and cited on Thursday, April 6 in Pueblo after the teen was found with a handgun.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded just before 11:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of North Freeway Road, near the Cinemark Tinseltown Pueblo, on a report of a man with a weapon.

PPD said an employee of an area business saw a teen boy in the area with a handgun in his pocket. PPD said officers approached 19-year-old Gerardo Mendoza Jr. and a teen who both had handguns on them.

The teen was arrested and screened into the Pueblo Youth Center, and Gerardo Jr. was cited for carrying a concealed weapon.

38-year-old Gerardo Mendoza Sr. was arrested for Unlawfully Providing or Permitting a Juvenile to Possess a Handgun.