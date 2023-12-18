(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a car involved in a drive-by shooting in which a home and car were damaged by bullet holes.

According to PPD, officers originally responded just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 9 to the 0-100 block of Wheatridge Drive, west of Lake Minnequa, on a reported drive-by shooting. PPD said no one was injured in the shooting, but a home and a car sustained multiple bullet holes.

PPD is asking for the community’s help identifying the vehicle seen in the below security footage from the shooting, or for information on the car’s driver or owner.

Still photo from the footage:

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the car or people involved with this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Reid Herrera at (719) 553-3249. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.