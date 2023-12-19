(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a man and woman were shot just before noon on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

According to PPD, officers responded around 11:42 a.m. to a reported shooting near the intersection of North Erie Avenue and East 6th Street, west of I-25. PPD said the victims were attempting to recover a stolen car when a confrontation occurred, and shots were fired.

The suspects left the area in the stolen car, which was later recovered in the 1300 block of East 1st Street.

The shooting victims, a man and woman, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PPD is looking for the suspects involved in this shooting, and is asking anyone with information to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. To remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.