(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A search warrant of a car seized during a fugitive’s arrest on Friday, Dec. 16 has yielded a large amount of drugs and cash, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

41-year-old Richard John Herrera was arrested on Friday around 11:45 a.m. after PCSO deputies recognized him driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada near Constitution Road and Troy Avenue.

Detectives saw Herrera drive to the area of Salem Avenue, where he stopped and got out

of his car. He was then picked up by another car that drove to a nearby apartment

complex, according to PCSO. Minutes after leaving the apartment, Herrera was taken into custody without incident.

On the day of his arrest, Herrera was found in possession of 59 Fentanyl pills and more than $2,000 in cash, but detectives had to obtain a search warrant before searching his car.

In an update on Wednesday, Dec. 21, PCSO said the search had been conducted on Herrera’s Oldsmobile, and the search revealed a large amount of drugs and more cash.

Found inside the car:

550 fentanyl pills

25 grams of heroin

1/2-pound of methamphetamine

32 grams of cocaine

15 suboxone strips

113 grams of marijuana

$200 cash

PCSO said detectives sought the search warrant on the vehicle after PCSO K9 Edo, working with his handler, made a positive hit for suspected drugs on Herrera’s vehicle.

“I am proud of the work our detectives did to track down and arrest this wanted fugitive and then to follow through with getting and executing the search warrant on the vehicle,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “I also want to commend K9 Edo and his handler for the work they did in detecting possible drugs in the vehicle, which led to our being able to take a substantial amount of narcotics off the streets.”

PCSO said additional charges are forthcoming on Herrera in light of the seizures resulting from the search warrant.