Police: Woman attacked while jogging in Cañon City; police searching for suspect

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Cañon City police are investigating after a female jogger was attacked during her run on the Riverwalk Trail near John Griffin Regional Park.

Police said it happened in the 1000 block of Sells Avenue, just east of S. 9th street, around 8:15 a.m. when a woman who was jogging was attacked near the western entrance of the park.

The woman was able to fight and escape from the attacker. She suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released.

The suspect fled on foot.

Officers and detectives are now trying to identify and locate the subject. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’7 wearing a black top and black pants.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact FreCom at 719-792-6411 or the Canon City Police Department (719) 276-5611.

The tipster can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash award up to $1,000 through Crime Stoppers and CCPD. Crimestoppers can be reached ar 719-275-7867 or by texting “tip680” to 274637.