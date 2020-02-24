Police: Woman assaulted in car in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted after being asked for directions in southern Colorado Springs Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the victim was walking on South Nevada Avenue near the intersection with Cheyenne Road around 8:20 a.m. when someone in a car asked her for directions. The suspect then offered her a ride to her work, according to police.

When the victim got into the car, the suspect restrained her and threatened her with a knife, according to police. She was assaulted while the suspect drove, according to police.

Police said the victim was able to escape the car when it slowed down.

The suspect left the area headed eastbound on Cheyenne Road.

No suspect description was immediately available.