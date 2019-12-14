Police: Woman arrested after pointing gun at people at Pueblo bar

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman was arrested on menacing charges after an incident at a Pueblo bar early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said around 1:45 a.m., they got a call about an incident at Red’s Alibi on Prairie Avenue. Police said that 60-year-old Phyllis Cabello, who was a regular at the bar, was having a problem with a man at the bar. She went outside to talk with two women, then drew a handgun and pointed it at the patrons inside the bar, according to police. The patrons hid behind the bar to avoid being hit by gunfire.

Police said Cabello left without firing any rounds. Police pulled her over in the area of Crawford Street and Prairie Avenue.

Cabello was arrested on charges of DUI and felony menacing.