Police: Woman arrested after leading officers on chase on I-25 through Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people are facing multiple charges after they attempted to elude officers after being spotted in a stolen truck in Pueblo early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said around 3 a.m., an officer spotted a stolen Chevrolet Silverado at the Loaf ‘N Jug at South Pueblo Boulevard and Red Creek Springs Road. The officer saw a man get out of the truck and walk toward the store, while a woman sat in the passenger seat. As the officer was checking the license plate, the man ran toward the truck and tried to get back in, according to police. When the officer stopped him, he ran away, according to police.

The suspect, 24-year-old Aaron Romero, was arrested after leading the officer on a brief chase. He is charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.

While the officer was chasing Romero, the woman got into the driver’s seat of the truck and sped off, according to police. An officer caught up to the truck as it approached South Prairie Avenue, but the driver refused to stop and started driving into oncoming traffic, according to police. She then continued northbound on the southbound lanes of Interstate 25, according to police. Officers stopped southbound traffic in order to prevent a head-on crash.

Police said the truck ran out of gas and came to a stop on Interstate 25 near the Indiana Avenue exit. The driver jumped out of the truck while it was still moving, and it crashed into a fence, according to police.

The suspect, 31-year-old Alicia Montour, ran away, but police caught and arrested her on Evans Avenue. She is charged with vehicular eluding, reckless driving, and hit and run. She also had an outstanding felony warrant, according to police.