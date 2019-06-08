Police: Woman accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend after dispute over dog

A woman is facing multiple charges after she assaulted her ex-girlfriend during a dispute over a dog Friday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Friday. The victim was looking for her lost dog, and discovered her ex-girlfriend, 45-year-old Vanessa Bobian, had stolen the dog, according to police. The victim found Bobian at an apartment complex on East La Salle Street, which is in the area of Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. They got into a dispute, and Bobian fired a shot at the victim, according to police. As the victim was trying to leave, Bobian got into her car and demanded the victim drive her to the victim’s home, according to police.

During the drive, Bobian hit the victim several times with the handgun, causing serious injuries, according to police.

Police said the victim drove to a convenience store on Platte Avenue and ran inside to call for help. Bobian ran from the scene, but was captured a short time later, according to police. She is charged with attempted homicide, assault, and other charges.