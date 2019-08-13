Police: Two arrested for plotting sexual assault and murder in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are facing multiple charges after they plotted to sexually assault and murder another person at a Colorado Springs apartment Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Monday at an apartment on Potter Drive, which is in the area northeast of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The victim told police they had overheard two suspects planning to sexually assault and kill them. The victim locked themselves into a bedroom and called 911, but the victim was not able to provide many details, as the suspects were actively trying to get into the room, according to police.

When officers arrived at the front door, one of the suspects tried to escape out a back window, according to police. When the suspect saw an officer, he retreated back inside the home. Officers then entered the home and took the two suspects into custody.

Police said the victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found several pieces of evidence supporting the victim’s statements, including two weapons, according to police.

The two suspects, 31-year-old Hugo Hernandez and 32-year-old Easebio Agustin, were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit sexual assault and conspiracy to commit murder.