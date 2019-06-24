Police: Two arrested after pointing gun at drivers near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested after pointing a gun at drivers near downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning, according to police.

Police said around 8 a.m., they got several reports about two men flashing a gun at passing cars in the area of Colorado Avenue and Wahsatch Avenue, which is just east of downtown.

The two suspects, 18-year-old Jason Rios and 20-year-old Jacob Collins, were arrested without incident. Police said the suspects pointed the gun at several people who happened to be driving by, as well as at an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene.