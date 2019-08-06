Police: Three teens arrested after leading officers on chase in stolen car

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Fountain police officer was seriously injured while arresting one of the three teens accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 3:30 a.m., officers spotted a car driving without its headlights on in the area of Comanche Village Drive and North Santa Fe Avenue. When officers tried to pull the car over, the driver accelerated and drove toward one of the officers, according to police. The officer jumped out of the way to avoid being run over.

Officers then chased the car north on Highway 85. It went over a center median, flattening two of the tires, but the driver continued toward the Widefield Community Center, where a Colorado State Patrol trooper disabled the car, according to police.

Three teens, ages 15, 15, and 14, then jumped out of the car and ran away, according to police. Police, with the help of El Paso County deputies and state patrol troopers, arrested all three suspects.

Police said the driver of the car had three warrants for his arrest, and was charged with several other felonies. One of the passengers had two warrants, and the other passenger is currently on probation, according to police. Because they are juveniles, their names are not being released.

Police said the car had been reported stolen from Colorado Springs just after midnight.

Police said one Fountain officer was seriously injured while arresting one of the suspects. No other details about the officer’s injury were released.