Police: Teen suspect shot during robbery in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen suspect is expected to survive after he was shot during a robbery in central Colorado Springs Monday evening, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened around 6 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Platte Avenue near Prairie Road. The two suspects were dressed in all black with black face masks, according to police. One of them approached the clerk and demanded cash from the register while the other tried to take a customer’s purse.

Police said a fight ensued, and one of the suspects, a teen boy, was shot. Police did not say who fired the shots.

The suspect was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the other suspect ran away.