Police: Suspect breaks into Colorado Springs home, robs occupants at gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified but have not yet arrested the person accused of breaking into a southeastern Colorado Springs home early Thursday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Charleston Drive, which is in the area of Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive. The suspect forced entry into the home and robbed the occupants at gunpoint, according to police. The suspect got away with cash.

Police said they have identified the suspect but have not yet apprehended them.

No injuries were reported.