Police: Suspect arrested for making threats tries to bite officer at hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was arrested on suspicion of threatening people in Colorado Springs Friday tried to bite an officer while at the hospital, according to police.

Police said Friday evening, they received several calls about a man causing a disturbance and verbally threatening people at two different locations. In one of the incidents, on Centennial Boulevard, the suspect threatened to shoot two people, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital, where he tried to bite an officer, according to police. The officer’s shirt was damaged but he was not injured.

The suspect was jailed on charges of felony menacing and attempted assault on a peace officer.