Police seize 34 pounds of meth, 9 pounds of heroin in Fountain bust

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after officers seized more than 34 pounds of meth and nine pounds of heroin in a drug bust in Fountain, according to police.

Police said the seizure came after a monthslong investigation by the Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division, which is made up of officers and deputies from several local departments, along with a narcotics detection K9 named Sugar.

K9 Sugar with the seized evidence. / Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department

As a result of the investigation, law enforcement seized:

34.87 pounds of methamphetamine

9.66 pounds of heroin

0.53 pounds of cocaine

1.50 pounds of pressed pills of suspected fentanyl

Four guns, two of which were stolen

$36,992

Two vehicles

The suspect, 42-year-old Daniel Valentine of Fountain, was arrested Wednesday. He is facing multiple drug and weapons-related charges. Police said Valentine is on parole from the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Police said the total street value of the seizure was $762,130, not including the pills.