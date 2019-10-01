Police seeking help locating persons of interest in Cañon City murder

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two people of interest in the Saturday night murder of 39 year-old Richard Fay.

Madison Blackburn and Luciano Pogorzelski are believed to have had contact with the deceased before his murder and detectives want to talk with them concerning the incident.

Blackburn and Pogorzelski were last seen driving a 2005 dark grey four door Audi bearing Tennessee plate 9M1-1V7 and are believed to be traveling in the Southern Colorado area.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts, or any information concerning Fay’s murder are encouraged to contact Detective Tim Smelser at 719.792.6411 or Crimestoppers at 719.275.7867.