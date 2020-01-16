Police searching for wanted man in central Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking people in the area of Circle Drive and Uintah Street to stay indoors as they search for a wanted person in the neighborhood.

Around 12:30 p.m., police sent an emergency alert to people living in the area bordered by Palmer Park Boulevard to the north, Circle Drive to the east, Platte Avenue to the south, and Union Boulevard to the west. The alert asked residents to stay indoors with windows and doors locked.

The wanted suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, green work pants, and possibly a beanie. If you see him, do not try to contact him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

