Police searching for two suspects in Colorado Springs robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a robbery at a Colorado Springs business Monday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 10:15 a.m. at an unspecified business on Academy Boulevard just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway. A man displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register and safe, according to police. He got away in a car driven by another person.

Police said the robber, a man in his early 20s, was wearing all black and a ski mask. The getaway car was red or maroon. No other details about the suspects were immediately available.

Police said they found the car a short time later and determined it had been stolen. They searched the area, but could not find the suspects.

