Police searching for truck driver who left the scene of car crash; alcohol involvement suspected

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver of a truck involved in a car crash who left the scene before police arrived.

CSPD was called to the 2500 block of Granada Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday for a crash involving a maroon Ford F-150 pick-up truck and two parked cars.

Before officers got to the scene, the three occupants of the truck left.

Shortly thereafter, CSPD was told a person arrived at a nearby hospital seeking treatment for serious injuries suffered in this crash.

A short time later, the other passenger of the truck was also contacted. He was uninjured. However, the driver of the truck has yet to be located or identified.

According to police, excessive speed and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors in this crash.

CSPD is asking anyone in the community who may have information regarding the driver of the truck to contact the department at (719) 444-7000.