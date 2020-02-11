1  of  32
Police searching for suspect in northeastern Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend during a confrontation in northeastern Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Antelope Valley Point, which is in the neighborhood northwest of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Woodmen Road. Police said the suspect confronted his ex-girlfriend, and during the confrontation, fired one shot, hitting her in the upper back. Police said he also threatened the victim’s friend with the gun.

Police said a warrant has been issued for the suspect, who has not been found.

No description of the suspect was immediately available.

