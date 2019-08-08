Shots fired into Colorado Springs home, search for suspect underway

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are still looking for the person who fired shots into a central Colorado Springs home Monday night, injuring a woman inside.

The shooting happened around 9:30 P.M. at a home on Querida Drive. Police said someone fired shots into the house, hitting a woman inside. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspected shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers say they did take one person inside the home into custody, but say it’s unrelated to the shooting. They clarified that no one found inside the home is believed to have anything to do with the shooting.

Police say they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000