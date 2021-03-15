Police searching for suspect in Colorado Springs carjacking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who carjacked another person in southern Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.

Police said the carjacking happened around 4:30 p.m. on Harrison Road, which is in the area of Interstate 25 and Lake Avenue. The man entered the victim’s car, pointed a gun at the victim, and told them to get out of the car, according to police.

The suspect was last seen headed south on I-25 in the stolen car, a gold 2002 Saturn.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.