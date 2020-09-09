Police searching for suspect in central Colorado Springs robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who robbed a business near Memorial Park in central Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 1 a.m. at a business near the intersection of Hancock Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue. The suspect got away with cash and a few packs of cigarettes, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black hat, a black jacket, and a camo mask. Police said he left the area headed south.