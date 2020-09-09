Police searching for suspect in central Colorado Springs robbery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who robbed a business near Memorial Park in central Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 1 a.m. at a business near the intersection of Hancock Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue. The suspect got away with cash and a few packs of cigarettes, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black hat, a black jacket, and a camo mask. Police said he left the area headed south.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local